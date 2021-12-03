Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Chevron Corporation CVX: This integrated energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

Chevron's shares gained 1.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chevron Corporation Price

Chevron Corporation price | Chevron Corporation Quote

Hudson Global, Inc. HSON: This provider of talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies as well as government agencies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Global, Inc. Quote

Hudson Global’s shares gained 57.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hudson Global, Inc. Price

Hudson Global, Inc. price | Hudson Global, Inc. Quote

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

Kronos's shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price

Kronos Worldwide Inc price | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

NewmarkGroup, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Newmark Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote

Newmark’s shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Newmark Group, Inc. Price

Newmark Group, Inc. price | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.