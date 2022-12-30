Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Immunocore’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Reinsurance Group’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Vinci SA VCISY: This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Vinci SA Price and Consensus

Vinci SA price-consensus-chart | Vinci SA Quote

Vinci’s shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vinci SA Price

Vinci SA price | Vinci SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vinci SA (VCISY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.