Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN: This provider of talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.5% over the last 60 days.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Cross Country Healthcare's shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Endo International plc ENDP: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Endo International plc Price and Consensus
Endo International plc price-consensus-chart | Endo International plc Quote
Endo International’s shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Endo International plc Price
Endo International plc price | Endo International plc Quote
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS: This designer, manufacturer, and seller of performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote
Canada Goose's shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Price
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. price | Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This owner and operator of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price
Titan Machinery Inc. price | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Click to get this free report
Endo International plc (ENDP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.