Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN: This provider of talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.5% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare's shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Endo International plc ENDP: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

Endo International’s shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS: This designer, manufacturer, and seller of performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose's shares gained 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This owner and operator of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

