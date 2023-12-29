Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29:

Sphere Entertainment Co. SPHR: This entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.9% over the last 60 days.

Sphere Entertainment's shares gained 23.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

