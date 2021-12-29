Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:
Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA: This company that provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Vocera Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vocera Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vocera Communications, Inc. Quote
Vocera Communications’ shares gained 12.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vocera Communications, Inc. Price
Vocera Communications, Inc. price | Vocera Communications, Inc. Quote
Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and service has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bank Price and Consensus
Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote
Meridian Corp’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Bank Price
Meridian Bank price | Meridian Bank Quote
DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC: This company that provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
DLH Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
DLH Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote
DLH Holdings’ shares gained 47.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DLH Holdings Corp. Price
DLH Holdings Corp. price | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote
Fair Isaac Corporation FICO: This company that develops analytic, software, and data management products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Fair Isaac Corporation Price and Consensus
Fair Isaac Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote
Fair Isaac Corp’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fair Isaac Corporation Price
Fair Isaac Corporation price | Fair Isaac Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.Click here for the 4 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA): Free Stock Analysis Report
DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Meridian Bank (MRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.