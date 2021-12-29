Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA: This company that provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Vocera Communications’ shares gained 12.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and service has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corp’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC: This company that provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

DLH Holdings’ shares gained 47.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO: This company that develops analytic, software, and data management products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Fair Isaac Corp’s shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.