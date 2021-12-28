Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This company that engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

 

Murphy USA’s shares gained 11% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Murphy USA Inc. Price

Murphy USA Inc. price | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

 

JOANN Inc. JOAN: This specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

 

JOANN Inc. Price and Consensus

JOANN Inc. price-consensus-chart | JOANN Inc. Quote

 

JOANN’s shares gained 9.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

JOANN Inc. Price

JOANN Inc. price | JOANN Inc. Quote

 

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This company that provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Fullgent Genetics Price and Consensus

Fullgent Genetics price-consensus-chart | Fullgent Genetics Quote

 

Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Fullgent Genetics Price

Fullgent Genetics price | Fullgent Genetics Quote

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This company that vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

Armada Hoffler Properties’ shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fullgent Genetics (FLGT): Free Stock Analysis Report

JOANN Inc. (JOAN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

