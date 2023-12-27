Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This water management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co's shares gained 29% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. LOB: This bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Live Oak Bancshares' shares gained 58.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH: This company which produces and sells metallurgical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources' shares gained 50.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

