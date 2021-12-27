Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. CDOR: This self-administered real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Condor Hospitality Trust’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This company that designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers’ shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: This company that provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This company that provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson’s shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.