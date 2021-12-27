Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. CDOR: This self-administered real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Quote
Condor Hospitality Trust’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Price
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. price | Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This company that designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers’ shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price
Toll Brothers Inc. price | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS: This company that provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Price and Consensus
Bank of Nova Scotia price-consensus-chart | Bank of Nova Scotia Quote
Bank of Nova Scotia’s shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Price
The Bank of Nova Scotia price | The Bank of Nova Scotia Quote
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This company that provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote
C.H. Robinson’s shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Click to get this free report
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bank of Nova Scotia The (BNS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.