Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This company that provides logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors’ shares gained 1.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Funko’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This company that engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.
Photronics’ shares gained 28.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL: This company that designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Marvell Technology’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
