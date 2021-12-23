Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This company that provides logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Expeditors’ shares gained 1.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

Funko’s shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Funko, Inc. Price

Funko, Inc. price | Funko, Inc. Quote

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This company that engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Photronics’ shares gained 28.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Photronics, Inc. Price

Photronics, Inc. price | Photronics, Inc. Quote

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL: This company that designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

Marvell Technology’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marvell Technology, Inc. Price

Marvell Technology, Inc. price | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.