Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22:

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Stellantis' shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. Price

Stellantis N.V. price | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. WTS: This building systems and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

Watts Water Technologies' shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

Blue Owl Capital Corporation OBDC: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Owl Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote

Blue Owl Capital's shares gained 13.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation Price

Blue Owl Capital Corporation price | Blue Owl Capital Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.