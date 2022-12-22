Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Swisscom AG SCMWY: This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote

Swisscom’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Swisscom AG Price

Swisscom AG price | Swisscom AG Quote

Sanmina Corporation SANM: This integrated manufacturing solutions and components, products and repair company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Samina’s shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation Price

Sanmina Corporation price | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote

Owl Rock’s shares gained 2.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price

Owl Rock Capital Corporation price | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swisscom AG (SCMWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.