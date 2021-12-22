Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This reit engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, dealing in grocery anchored shopping centers, office buildings, and student housing properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities’ shares gained 16.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of nearly 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Nova’s shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SunOpta Inc. STKL: This company that manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

SunOpta’s shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Verso Corporation VRS: This company that produces and sells coated papers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Verso Corp’s shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.