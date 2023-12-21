Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21:

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY: This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

FlexShopper Inc. Price and Consensus

FlexShopper Inc. price-consensus-chart | FlexShopper Inc. Quote

FlexShopper's shares gained 67.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FlexShopper Inc. Price

FlexShopper Inc. price | FlexShopper Inc. Quote

PLDT Inc. PHI: This company which provides telecommunications and digital services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

PLDT Inc. Price and Consensus

PLDT Inc. price-consensus-chart | PLDT Inc. Quote

PLDT's shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PLDT Inc. Price

PLDT Inc. price | PLDT Inc. Quote

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. BRSP: This commercial real estate credit REIT has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote

BrightSpire's shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Price

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. price | BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PLDT Inc. (PHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.