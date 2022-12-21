Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

Caterpillar Inc. CAT: This manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Caterpillar’s shares gained 36.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Commercial Metals Company CMC: This steel and metal products company, and related materials and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals’ shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL: This specialty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital’s shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

