Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:
Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB: This bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Amerant Bancorp’s shares gained 11.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This retailer of plush animals and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear Workshop’s shares gained 0.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This COVID-19 and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Fulgent Genetics' shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource's shares gained 9.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
