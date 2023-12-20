Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20:

Stewart Information Services Corporation STC: This company which provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Stewart's shares gained 28.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Clear Secure, Inc. YOU: This identity platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

Clear Secure's shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

MINISO's shares gained 24.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

