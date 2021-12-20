Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Kronos’ shares gained 6.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This retailer of plush animals and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear Workshop’s shares gained 0.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO: This designer and producer of manufactured homes primarily in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Cavco's shares gained 1.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Apartment's shares gained 1.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
