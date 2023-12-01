Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1:

Centrus Energy Corp. LEU: This nuclear fuel and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy's shares gained 1.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics' shares gained 34.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota's shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





