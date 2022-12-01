Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways’s shares gained 49.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP: This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos’ shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore’s shares gained 61.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

