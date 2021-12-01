Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations' shares gained 15.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Guess', Inc. GES: This designer, distributor, and marketer of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Guess' shares gained 8.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

JD.com, Inc. JD: This owner and operator of an online direct sales company in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

JD.com’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

