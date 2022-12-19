Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:

Terex Corporation TEX: This aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Terex’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD: This steel producer and metal recycler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics’ shares gained 33.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields’ shares gained 37.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

