Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18:

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This photomask manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics' shares gained 48.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 32.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gartner, Inc. IT: This research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Gartner's shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

