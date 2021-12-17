Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This company that provides logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Expeditors’ shares gained 6.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Forrester Research, Inc. FORR: This independent research and advisory services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Forrester Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forrester Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forrester Research, Inc. Quote

Forrester Research’s shares gained 1.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Forrester Research, Inc. Price

Forrester Research, Inc. price | Forrester Research, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS: This company that manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Sensus Healthcare’s shares gained 24.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Price

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. price | Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.