Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This company that provides logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors’ shares gained 6.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Forrester Research, Inc. FORR: This independent research and advisory services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Forrester Research’s shares gained 1.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS: This company that manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.
Sensus Healthcare’s shares gained 24.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
