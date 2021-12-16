Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO: This designer and producer of manufactured homes primarily in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Cavco's shares gained 7.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of +0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Weyerhaeuser Company WY: This company that manages the timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Weyerhaeuser's shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SiTime Corporation SITM: This provider of silicon timing systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

SiTime’s shares gained 7.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 16.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

