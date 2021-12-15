Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Guess', Inc. GES: This designer and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Guess' shares gained 1.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This designer, developer, and supplier of power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's shares gained 6.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS: This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Sensus’ shares gained 47.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

