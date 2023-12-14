Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14:
Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Murphy's shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Western Midstream Partners, LP WES: This midstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Western Midstream Partners' shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
