Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14:

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Murphy's shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Murphy USA Inc. Price

Murphy USA Inc. price | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Western Midstream Partners, LP WES: This midstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Western Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Midstream Partners, LP Quote

Western Midstream Partners' shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Western Midstream Partners, LP Price

Western Midstream Partners, LP price | Western Midstream Partners, LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.