Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Rayonier Inc. RYN: This timberland real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier's shares gained 4.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Build-A-BearWorkshop, Inc. BBW: This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear's shares gained 8.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This designer and developer of power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’ shares gained 39.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

