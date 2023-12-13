Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Galapagos NV GLPG: This integrated biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.9% over the last 60 days.

Galapagos’ shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA: This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao’s shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW: This company that operates electronic marketplaces has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Tradeweb’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

