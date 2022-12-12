Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares’ shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7 %. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Barclays PLC BCS: This company that provides various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Barclays’ shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7 %. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

