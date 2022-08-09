Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AMN’s shares gained 30.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

First Busey’s shares gained 6.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Now Inc. DNOW: This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Now’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

