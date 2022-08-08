Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH: This provider of environmental and industrial services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors’ shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eneti Inc. NETI: This company that engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 263.6% over the last 60 days.

Eneti’s shares gained 19% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SUPN: This biopharmaceutical company focused on CNS diseases has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Supernus’ shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

