Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:
Portland General Electric Company POR: This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus
Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company Quote
Portland’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Portland General Electric Company Price
Portland General Electric Company price | Portland General Electric Company Quote
Arista Networks, Inc. ANET: This cloud networking solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Arista Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arista Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote
Arista’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arista Networks, Inc. Price
Arista Networks, Inc. price | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote
MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
MGIC’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MGIC Investment Corporation Price
MGIC Investment Corporation price | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
