Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS: This digital advertising verification company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Quote
Integral Ad Science’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Price
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. price | Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Quote
Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus
Dynavax Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dynavax Technologies Corporation Quote
Dynavax’s shares gained 18.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scor/e of B.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation Price
Dynavax Technologies Corporation price | Dynavax Technologies Corporation Quote
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS: This defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Quote
Kratos’ shares gained 22.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Price
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. price | Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now
Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.