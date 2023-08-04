Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS: This digital advertising verification company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Integral Ad Science’s shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Dynavax’s shares gained 18.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scor/e of B.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS: This defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Kratos’ shares gained 22.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

