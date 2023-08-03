Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise-line company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean’s shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU: This company that provides private educational services in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

New Oriental’s shares gained 32.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( ACGL ): This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital’s shares gained 24.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

