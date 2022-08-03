Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

SouthState’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ): This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil’s shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

argenx SE ARGX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

argenx’s shares gained 20.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

