Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Standex International Corporation SXI: This supplier to the commercial and industrial sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Standex’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK: This building products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar’s shares gained 41.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL: This specialty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

