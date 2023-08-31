Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Standex International Corporation SXI: This supplier to the commercial and industrial sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Standex’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK: This building products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Gibraltar’s shares gained 41.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL: This specialty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
