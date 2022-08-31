Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

StarTek, Inc. Price and Consensus

StarTek, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StarTek, Inc. Quote

Startek’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

StarTek, Inc. Price

StarTek, Inc. price | StarTek, Inc. Quote

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited KNBWY: This company that sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

Kirin’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price

Kirin Holdings Co. price | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



