Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage’s shares gained 10% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This non-operated oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge’s shares gained 38.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Markel Group Inc. MKL: This diverse financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Markel’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

