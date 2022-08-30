Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS: This electronic design and test solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Keysight’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BankFinancial Corporation BFIN: This bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

BankFinancial’s shares gained 1.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

