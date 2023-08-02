Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER: This company that provides app-based mobility, delivery and freight services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Uber’s shares gained 23.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Lam Research’s shares gained 39.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lam Research Corporation Price

Lam Research Corporation price | Lam Research Corporation Quote

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

PACCAR’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PACCAR Inc. Price

PACCAR Inc. price | PACCAR Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.