Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Capital City’s shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim’s shares gained 4.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Provident’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
