Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA: This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Banco Bilbao’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Splunk Inc. SPLK: This software and cloud solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Splunk Inc. Price and Consensus

Splunk Inc. price-consensus-chart | Splunk Inc. Quote

Splunk’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Splunk Inc. Price

Splunk Inc. price | Splunk Inc. Quote

Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY: This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Tencent Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Tencent Holding Ltd. Quote

Tencent’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tencent Holding Ltd. Price

Tencent Holding Ltd. price | Tencent Holding Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.