Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW: This wireless transport solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Aviat’s shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank’s shares gained 6.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

