Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24:

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD: This technology services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Kyndryl’s shares gained 30.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Business’shares gained 18.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

