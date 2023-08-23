Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This water infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water’s shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This construction products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's shares gained 14.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

