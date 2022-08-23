Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

Bank First National BFC: This Wisconsin-based company bank holding company that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Bank First National’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RBC Bearings ROLL: This company which manufactures and distributes engineered bearings and precision components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

RBC Bearings’s shares gained 54.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (LNG) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



