Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

Fidus Investment Corporation FDUS: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Fidus’ shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA: This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba’s shares gained 6.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Business’shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

