Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

LSI Industries Inc. LYTS: This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

LSI’s shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LSI Industries Inc. Price

LSI Industries Inc. price | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

Lifeway Foods, Inc. LWAY: This company which manufactures probiotic-based products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.5% over the last 60 days.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifeway Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote

Lifeway’s shares gained 39.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price

Lifeway Foods, Inc. price | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This automobile company which has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Stellantis’shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. Price

Stellantis N.V. price | Stellantis N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.