Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL: This airlines company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

United’s shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI: This chain of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

BJ’s shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This commercial-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen’s shares gained 242.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

