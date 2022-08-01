Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This provider of freight transportation services and logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC: This real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

LTC’s shares gained 28.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Apollo’ shares gained 7.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

